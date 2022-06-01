Verona child care business expands to former elementary school to serve more families

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - As they say, “Timing is everything,” and for a Valley child care business, the increasing need from the community and a vacant building across the street made everything fall into place.

Wonder Land Enrichment Center Inc. in Verona opened 18 years ago and was started as an in-home child care center for ages six weeks to 12 years old.

Now, owner Carol Maddox and her daughters have purchased and remodeled Stuart Hall Elementary School in Verona, expanding to serve 150 children and their families. Staff say during the height of the pandemic, they saw an increase in the need for child care, especially for school-age children.

“It’s just been a need for a while in the community we noticed it during COVID when we stayed open and we did some virtual learning for the school-age children and then when we saw the opportunity to move across the street we figured now was the best time,” Administrator Rebecca Ward said.

An open house of the new center will be held on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at 74 Quicks Mill Road in Verona.

