Virginia DSS recognizes Foster Care Awareness Month

Foster Care Month
Foster Care Month(MGN)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - May is nationally recognized as Foster Care Month.

Traci Jones, adoption manager for the Virginia Department of Social Services, is raising awareness for Foster Care Month and the children in need in the Harrisonburg Rockingham area.

“It is always best for the family and for the child’s well being for a child to remaining a family based placement, specifically biological based placement when possible. Also to remain with family. If they cannot be placed with family, we must continue to keep family connections. That is the healthiest for a child,” Jones explained.

The process of adoption through social services may take some time as officials work to find the best environment for the child. there are a number of children legally free for adoption in our area.

“[22 children] In Harrisonburg Rockingham department of social services that currently do not have an identified placement and are awaiting families. There are 3 kids ages 0-5, 15 kids between the ages of 6 and 13 and four kids between the ages of 14 and 17,” Jones said.

For more information on adoption or foster care in Virginia, click here.

