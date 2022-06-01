Advertisement

Virginia Tech professor weighs in on start of hurricane season

Hurricane Laura in 2020
Hurricane Laura in 2020(NWS)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WHSV) - June 1st marks the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and it’s looking to be another busy one.

Dr. Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor and meteorologist from Virginia Tech said while our area doesn’t get hit directly by hurricanes, inland rainfall can pose a big threat to our area.

“There are actually two storm tracks I think of that can be problematic for our area. The ones that make landfall in the Gulf are a little bit more common. So sort of one that’s getting picked up by the jet stream and moving towards the northeast. Another one that can be problematic is sort of like one like Hurricane Florence had,” said Dr. Zick.

Hurricane Fran and Isabel, which are two notable storms to impact our area, both made landfall in North Carolina and went north as they moved inland. Hurricane Ida took the path landing in the Gulf before it moved northeast and dumped several inches of rain in our area in 2021.

Dr. Zick said the category of the hurricane isn’t everything, the size of the actual hurricane is a key factor.

“A larger storm can generate more storm surge so that can lead to more coastal flooding and a good example of that is Hurricane Sandy or Superstorm Sandy because it wasn’t even a hurricane at landfall but it generated a very large storm surge,” said Dr. Zick.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until the end of November.

