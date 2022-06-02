Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters and police battled a three-alarm fire in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 909 E. Main St. just before 2 p.m.
The building is under construction, and all workers made it out safely.
Officials say more than 70 first-responders faced challenges with getting water to the 12th floor.
The incident remains under investigation.
