Advertisement

Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters and police battled a three-alarm fire in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 909 E. Main St. just before 2 p.m.

The building is under construction, and all workers made it out safely.

NBC12's Nick Russo spotted smoke in downtown Richmond on Thursday, June 2.
NBC12's Nick Russo spotted smoke in downtown Richmond on Thursday, June 2.(WWBT)

Officials say more than 70 first-responders faced challenges with getting water to the 12th floor.

The incident remains under investigation.

Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.(srwiltshire/Twitter)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Staunton Mall's demolition is well underway.
Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later

Latest News

In West Virginia, some Hardy County residents are calling for the impeachment of Sheriff Steven...
Some Hardy County residents calling for sheriff’s resignation
Evening Forecast 6-2-22
Evening Forecast 6-2-22
Local students, environmentalists clean up Staunton’s Asylum Creek
Local students, environmentalists clean up Staunton’s Asylum Creek
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
Some Hardy County residents petition for Sheriff’s resignation
Some Hardy County residents petition for Sheriff’s resignation