Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters and police battled a three-alarm fire in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 909 E. Main St. just before 2 p.m.

The building is under construction, and all workers made it out safely.

NBC12's Nick Russo spotted smoke in downtown Richmond on Thursday, June 2. (WWBT)

Officials say more than 70 first-responders faced challenges with getting water to the 12th floor.

The incident remains under investigation.

Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2. (srwiltshire/Twitter)

