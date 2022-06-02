Advertisement

End of an era: Last Howard Johnson’s restaurant closes its doors

In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake...
In this April 8, 2015, file photo, customers walk into Howard Johnson's Restaurant in Lake George, N.Y.(Mike Groll | AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
By WTEN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The last standing Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the United States is closed for business.

The restaurant in Lake George, New York, recently shut its doors and the property is now for lease.

The location had been a popular summer vacation spot for most of the past 70 years.

It’s the end of an era for Howard Johnson fans.

The restaurant, nicknamed HoJo, was once America’s largest restaurant chain. It was a roadside staple in the 1960s and 70s with about a thousand locations.

A part of the legacy still lives on, however. The Howard Johnson’s hotel chain has about 300 locations and is currently owned by hotel giant Wyndham.

Copyright 2022 WTEN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
The city of Harrisonburg and the town of Luray were two of five localities across the state...
Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

Latest News

Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right,...
Avenatti sentenced to 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings