Advertisement

Former JMU star Smalls signs with Minnesota Lynx of WNBA

Former James Madison women’s basketball star Kamiah Smalls is back in the WNBA.
Former James Madison women’s basketball star Kamiah Smalls is back in the WNBA.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison women’s basketball star Kamiah Smalls is back in the WNBA.

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Wednesday that they have signed for former JMU standout guard. Smalls was drafted into the WNBA by the Indiana Fever in 2020. She played professionally in Poland this past winter.

Smalls was named CAA Player of the Year during the 2019-2020 season at JMU. She scored 1,888 points for the Dukes and finished her career with a scoring average of 14.5 points per game.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
The city of Harrisonburg and the town of Luray were two of five localities across the state...
Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

Latest News

The 2022 Valley Baseball League season is scheduled to begin Thursday night.
Previewing the 2022 Valley Baseball League season
Highlights and scores from VHSL region tournaments for spring sports teams in the Shenandoah...
VHSL Region Tournaments - Spring Sports
VHSL Spring Sports Region Semifinal Highlights & Scores (June 1, 2022)
VHSL Spring Sports Region Semifinal Highlights & Scores (June 1, 2022)
Valley Baseball League season begins Thursday night
Valley Baseball League season begins Thursday night