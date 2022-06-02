Former JMU star Smalls signs with Minnesota Lynx of WNBA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison women’s basketball star Kamiah Smalls is back in the WNBA.

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Wednesday that they have signed for former JMU standout guard. Smalls was drafted into the WNBA by the Indiana Fever in 2020. She played professionally in Poland this past winter.

welcome to the squad, Kamiah! pic.twitter.com/0tVaAMABrw — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 1, 2022

Smalls was named CAA Player of the Year during the 2019-2020 season at JMU. She scored 1,888 points for the Dukes and finished her career with a scoring average of 14.5 points per game.

