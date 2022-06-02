Hessom’s Ink offers free tattoos at grand reopening

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Hessom’s Ink had their grand opening at their new location on West Main Street in Waynesboro by offering 100 free tattoos and the community came out in full support.

After already doing tattoos for six years in the Shenandoah Valley, Hessom’s Ink was ready to move to a bigger location and to show their appreciation to the community, they gave back by giving people free tattoos and a free meal.

“Without them we can’t make it,” said Brett Hessom, owner of Hessom’s Ink. “Especially as an artist, we’re in the business as an art, not a necessity. So the fact they wanted the art enough to come stand out in the heat and support us for six hours is amazing. Without them, we’re really nothing.”

Hessom adds that because of the event, his tattoo artists were able to secure more appointments for the future.

