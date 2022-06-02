“Look before you lock”: Tips for keeping kids in cars cool and safe during the summer months

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, over 900 children have died from heatstroke in cars since 1998. 53% of those deaths were due to children being forgotten.

With temperatures climbing around the Valley, these incidents become more common. Placing important items like a wallet or purse in your backseat can serve as a reminder, and there are other things parents and caretakers can do to prevent a child from being left or locked in a hot car.

“Vehicles can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. One thing you can do is look before you lock, you can leave a stuffed animal in the backseat and then move it to the front seat as a visual reminder to check that backseat before you go to get out of the car,” Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Child Safety Seat Technician Brianna Petit said.

Petit says in the event a community member comes across a child locked in a car in the heat with no airflow, to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.