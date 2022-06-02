Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - During a special called meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Shenandoah County school board voted against the creation of a survey that would’ve asked the opinion of county residents on restoring the confederate namesakes of two county schools.

The board voted against creating a survey with a 3-3 vote that killed the motion. A potential survey would’ve asked residents if they would support restoring the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby-Lee Elementary school. The schools were renamed Mountain View High School and Honey Run Elementary School.

During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed the pros and cons of a survey as well as the best process for public input on any naming decision.

Many residents who opposed the name change in 2020 felt the school board at the time did not provide ample opportunity for them to voice their opposition.

“I’m shocked we’re sitting here in America saying process doesn’t matter, we’re saying that Democracy doesn’t matter. I mean there is a public that elected us, they have kids in the school,” said District 1 board member Dennis Barlow.

Barlow was one of the three members who voted in favor of creating the survey.

Those who opposed the survey felt it wasn’t an effective way to gauge public opinion. Further complicating matters was that Hanover Research, the school division’s normal market researcher, refused to create the survey because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The school division had consulted with two other firms who would have agreed to conduct the survey for between $15,000 and $20,000.

Board members Dennis Barlow, Brandi Runtz, and Kyle Gutshall, who were elected after the 2020 name changes, all voted in favor of a survey and expressed serious concerns over the lack of public input when that decision was made.

The three board members who were on the board in 2020, board chair Marty Helshley, Cynthia Walsh, and Andrew Keller all voted against the survey.

“When this all flushes out I’m not going to have the luxury of being able to say I didn’t know better,” said Keller at one point in the discussion when talking about the possibility of changing the names back.

“Going forward what are we gonna do? Because I can tell you if we change that name back the days gonna come when somebody is gonna want to change it back again,” he added.

District 3 board member Cynthia Walsh said at the end of the day survey or not she stands by the 2020 decision to change the names.

“Process is what we’re stuck on but I’m telling you no matter how long we talk about it I’m not changing my mind about what we did because it was the right thing to do for the students,” said Walsh.

Walsh added that she has heard many county residents on both sides of the issue. There were people for and against restoring the names at the meeting, some were upset that no survey will be created while others were pleased.

The board did motion to have a vote on whether or not to restore the confederate names at its next meeting on June 9.

