Some Hardy County residents calling for sheriff’s resignation

MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, some Hardy County residents are calling for the impeachment of Sheriff Steven Dawson after he allegedly reinstated a deputy who is under investigation.

According to those who started the petition, more than 300 county residents have signed it after they said the sheriff reinstated Deputy Tommie McCausley in May 2022. According to Hardy County’s former chief deputy, McCausley had been on administrative leave for more than a year following accusations of accessing child pornography from a department computer.

Former Chief Deputy David Warren said the investigation into McCausley began in the fall of 2020 when then-Sheriff Bryan Ward was preparing to leave office after Dawson was elected to the role.

Warren told WHSV it began when Sheriff Ward was alone in the office one night and noticed a computer flicker on with no one there. This led him to order an audit of all department computers.

During the audit, Warren said former sheriff’s department employee David Maher discovered that software had been installed on Chief Deputy Warren’s computer which allowed McCausley to have remote access to files he was not authorized to view. This included explicit images of minors from child pornography cases that had been closed by the department.

“Images of victims. It’s really disturbing to even talk about because there was kind of a shock of some of these items that we located within some of the equipment on county property and attached to county systems,” said Warren.

A former sheriff’s department employee told WHSV that McCausley had previously been restricted from any digital investigations after he allegedly transmitted a nude image of a juvenile to a county courthouse staff member in 2018.

The internal investigation into McCausley was eventually turned over to West Virginia State Police and is ongoing.

The petition also cites a comment McCausley allegedly said which implies his desire to put a bullet into the head of an unnamed individual. According to documents obtained by WHSV, a citizen who recorded McCausley said in a statement that they believed the unnamed individual in question was David Maher.

According to former deputy chief David Warren, Maher had conducted the internal investigation into McCausley before it was turned over to state police. Court records show Maher was later dismissed by the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department and is currently involved in a civil suit against the agency for violating the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Other Hardy County residents who spoke to WHSV expressed their fear of McCausley.

“I fear for my life. He walks around with a gun and he does whatever he wants. What am I supposed to do? I’ve had to leave my family, I left the whole town, I’m afraid to come here at all,” said James Lambert, a former Hardy County resident.

Lambert admits he has had run-ins with the law in the past but said he has been on the straight and narrow path for years prior to becoming associated with McCaulsley.

“About a year and a half ago, he started harassing me. He’d come to my house every day. He’d sit on the side of the road waiting to pull me over for no reason. In town, he’d come up to me and threaten me. It just became a mess, it was hard to deal with,” Lambert said.

Lambert claims this all came to a head when he tried to flee from McCausley during a pursuit.

“I did run from him in a vehicle because I feared for my life of Tommy. He spun me out and as soon as he got me, as soon as he was able to get his hands on me, after I wrecked and everything he did not ask if I was okay. He just wanted to start throwing punches and tasing and fighting,” he said.

After the incident, Lambert claimed he lost his job and was placed on house arrest for nine months even though the case was eventually dropped.

Another Hardy County resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said they began helping spread the petition for Dawson’s resignation and were warned about McCausley by people close to him.

“They basically said you need to be careful with him. He’s a ticking time bomb and don’t put anything past him,” said the resident. “What’s gonna stop him from stopping one of us and pulling out his department-issued firearm and putting a bullet in one of our heads.”

The resident said they were among those who have signed the petition.

“I’ve gotten their signature and they’ve said ‘We voted for this man and he hasn’t done anything except protect somebody that’s threatening to shoot somebody,’” said the resident who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

The resident also claims that members of the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department have been removing petitions hung up around town.

WHSV spoke briefly with Sherriff Dawson on Thursday and he declined to comment on both the petition and any investigations into Deputy McCausley. Prosecuting attorney John Ours declined to comment. West Virginia State Police have not returned calls for comment.

Below is the text from the petition for Dawson’s resignation below:

PETITION TO DEMAND THE IMPEACHMENT OF SHERIFF STEVEN R. DAWSON May 23, 2022

We, as concerned citizens of Hardy County, demand that action be taken by our County Commission to hold the Sheriff of Hardy County accountable for his disregard for law enforcement professionalism and standards in our County. We, as taxpaying citizens, refuse to support law enforcement officers that have been recorded making death threats, saying that they wish to “put a f*ing bullet” between someone’s eyes as well as having a history of citizen abuse and misconduct. We do support the many good law enforcement officers who respect our community and work with all citizens. We, as a community, do not want to have child pornography collected in the courthouse and hosted by a Deputy on the public internet. Our children deserve better respect and protection. We demand accountability and the end of this public embarrassment to our County. We, the undersigned, demand that the Hardy County Commission immediately cease funding and employment of Deputy Tommie L. McCausley, who is still under active criminal investigation for death threats and improper collection of images of juveniles. We demand the removal of a Sheriff who retaliates against anyone who stands up for what is right. We demand protection of our citizens from this abuse. We demand accountability. The County Commission must protect our citizens by abiding by the law and having proper procedures in place to protect citizens who report issues. The children of our community must be protected.

