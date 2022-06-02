Strength in Peers gets $10K grant from United Way to support Side by Side program

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As mental health and substance abuse are two topics at the forefront of many conversations, a nonprofit in the Valley will be using new grant funding to combat these issues head-on.

Strength in Peers focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse along with trauma-related problems. The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley granted the nonprofit $10,000, which will be used exclusively to cover operational costs of their Side by Side recovery program in Shenandoah and Page Counties.

The program is designed to cover topics like education about recovery options as well as assistance in applying for jobs, housing, and employment, as well as counseling services. Executive Director Nicky Fadley said over the course of the pandemic, there was a surge in demand which these funds will help cover.

“While our grants have been able to support the peer recovery and case management services to meet the increase in demand. Our budget and our grants have not been sufficient to cover the increase in demand for telepsychiatry and Tele counseling services,” Fadley explained.

Strength in Peers partners with the Harrisonburg Center for Relational Health as well as the University of Virginia Department of Psychiatry for its counseling services.

