Advertisement

Strength in Peers gets $10K grant from United Way to support Side by Side program

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As mental health and substance abuse are two topics at the forefront of many conversations, a nonprofit in the Valley will be using new grant funding to combat these issues head-on.

Strength in Peers focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse along with trauma-related problems. The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley granted the nonprofit $10,000, which will be used exclusively to cover operational costs of their Side by Side recovery program in Shenandoah and Page Counties.

The program is designed to cover topics like education about recovery options as well as assistance in applying for jobs, housing, and employment, as well as counseling services. Executive Director Nicky Fadley said over the course of the pandemic, there was a surge in demand which these funds will help cover.

“While our grants have been able to support the peer recovery and case management services to meet the increase in demand. Our budget and our grants have not been sufficient to cover the increase in demand for telepsychiatry and Tele counseling services,” Fadley explained.

Strength in Peers partners with the Harrisonburg Center for Relational Health as well as the University of Virginia Department of Psychiatry for its counseling services.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
The city of Harrisonburg and the town of Luray were two of five localities across the state...
Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

Latest News

park rd
Air3 takes in the views from Park Road
Cars parked on parking deck in Harrisonburg
“Look before you lock”: Tips for keeping kids in cars cool and safe during the summer months
The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center will award grants to organizations working to end cancer disparities
Weather Forecast June 2
Weather Forecast June 2