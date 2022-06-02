Advertisement

Unidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County was found inside of a suitcase.(Indiana State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — A young boy found dead inside a suitcase in a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana has been laid to rest.

Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, called the unidentified boy an “unknown angel” during a memorial service Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana.

The child’s gray casket was topped by a floral arrangement and stuffed animals. He was later buried at a Salem cemetery.

His gravestone marker bears the image of an angel and an inscription that reads, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God.”

A mushroom hunter found the child’s body on April 16 in Washington County.

Investigators believe the boy, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
The city of Harrisonburg and the town of Luray were two of five localities across the state...
Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

Latest News

Two people hug as they are reunited at Memorial High School after being evacuated from the...
LIVE: Police: Tulsa suspect purchased gun the day of mass shooting; 4 killed
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court
A manhole explosion blew out the windows of a building in Boston's Financial District on...
'Thought it was thunder': Man describes witnessing manhole explosion
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden recorded a video message for Queen Elizabeth...
Biden, first lady extend jubilee well-wishes to Queen Elizabeth