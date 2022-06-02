Advertisement

UVA Cancer Center will award grants to organizations working to end cancer disparities

The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)
The University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Cancer Center is the commonwealth’s only comprehensive center, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The UVA Cancer Center is giving nonprofits and other groups across Virginia grants of up to $10,000 to support projects that address cancer education, prevention, and detection.

“Cancer impacts everybody in our community. I mean, there’s not one person you can talk to that doesn’t know someone who’s been diagnosed with cancer or impacted by cancer in some way, shape, or form, Lindsay Hauser with the UVA Cancer Center said. “A big part of being comprehensive is being part of the community and really working with community and getting input from the community on how to address cancer burden and greatest needs in the community, as well.”

As many as five grants will be awarded.

“A big part of doing these community grants is knowing that our community really has innovative ideas. They really are the thinkers, the doers, the ones that have the ideas that are really going to make the greatest impact and we can’t do the work that we do without our community partners,” Hauser said.

The deadline for applications is July 1. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
The city of Harrisonburg and the town of Luray were two of five localities across the state...
Harrisonburg and Luray hope to attract remote workers

Latest News

park rd
Air3 takes in the views from Park Road
Cars parked on parking deck in Harrisonburg
“Look before you lock”: Tips for keeping kids in cars cool and safe during the summer months
Strength in Peers has been providing peer recovery for people who are struggling with substance...
Strength in Peers gets $10K grant from United Way to support Side by Side program
Weather Forecast June 2
Weather Forecast June 2