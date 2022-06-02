Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a Woodstock woman who died Monday has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs.

Patricia Smith died after her car collided with a train in downtown Harrisonburg. Smith leaves behind children, stepchildren and siblings. Her brother, Bruce Bellamy, said she was a dedicated and loving woman.

“She would do anything in the world for anybody. She was a sweet girl. I miss her already. I think about my son, and he’s going to miss his aunt,” Bellamy said.

Patricia Smith’s husband, Thaddeus Smith, set up the GoFundMe to give his wife a good funeral.

“Anybody that can help, the family and I will appreciate it. We just wanted to send her home gracefully, and whatever you can donate will be appreciated,” Smith said.

Her funeral is next Saturday. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

