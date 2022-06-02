Waynesboro HS to host Academic Readiness Summer Program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Advanced Placement (AP), Dual Enrollment, and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Governor’s School all provide opportunities for students to engage in rigorous coursework and gain exposure to college-level curricula.

Having access to a rigorous curriculum is associated with stronger high school graduation rates as well as higher college enrollment and completion, researchers say. Advanced coursework is also tied to stronger self-efficacy and self-perception.

In light of these benefits, historically there are significant racial and socioeconomic disparities in advanced coursework enrollment. Research has shown that Black and Latino students are less likely to take and succeed in advanced courses than their White and Asian peers. Furthermore, students from lower socioeconomic brackets tend to be underrepresented in advanced courses compared to their high SES peers.

However, Waynesboro High School is attempting to close that gap through their summer Academic Readiness Program.

“The Academic Readiness Summer Program at WHS was created as a way to encourage students with barriers to participate in different informational sessions to learn the importance of enrolling in challenging academic courses during their time in high school,” said Sadie Rosenfeld, Waynesboro High School College Advisor.

This three-day program will be held June 6-8 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Waynesboro High School. During this time, staff will provide resources to help students understand how taking Advanced Placement, Honors and Dual Enrollment courses in high school will make them a more competitive and well-rounded candidate when they begin their college application process.

In addition, there will be a special presentation from Shenandoah Valley Regional Governor’s School staff.

“We will also be facilitating sessions about planning ahead for college, learning styles, digital organization, communicating with teachers and more,” Rosenfeld added. “We are hoping with this program, we will attract a diverse group of WHS students who are eager to put in the necessary effort to gain tangible skills to further enrich their high school experience and to grow an impressive academic record that will support them in their post-graduation pathways.”

