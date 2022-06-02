WHSV-TV’s main transmitter to go off-air temporarily on Saturday

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A programming note for WHSV-TV’s over-the-air viewers.

On Saturday, our engineers will be working on repairs at WHSV-TV’s main transmitter at Elliott Knob. A faulty device on the tower needs to be sent off for factory repair.

Our main transmitter is expected to go off around 10 a.m. on Saturday and our engineers will be working hard to get the signal back on the air by Saturday night or sooner.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our facilities on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch live and the most recent newscasts on whsv.com/livestream.

