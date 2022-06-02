Advertisement

WHSV-TV’s main transmitter to go off-air temporarily on Saturday

Our main transmitter is expected to go off around 10 a.m. on Saturday and our engineers will be...
Our main transmitter is expected to go off around 10 a.m. on Saturday and our engineers will be working hard to get the signal back on the air by Saturday night or sooner.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A programming note for WHSV-TV’s over-the-air viewers.

On Saturday, our engineers will be working on repairs at WHSV-TV’s main transmitter at Elliott Knob. A faulty device on the tower needs to be sent off for factory repair.

Our main transmitter is expected to go off around 10 a.m. on Saturday and our engineers will be working hard to get the signal back on the air by Saturday night or sooner.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our facilities on Saturday afternoon.

You can watch live and the most recent newscasts on whsv.com/livestream.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Scene from the crash along Route 29 Bypass
ACPD: 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle Monacan Trail Rd.
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Staunton Mall's demolition is well underway.
Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later

Latest News

Volunteers pick up trash and record what they find.
Local students, environmentalists clean up Staunton’s Asylum Creek
Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
Waynesboro High School is attempting to close the learning gap through their summer Academic...
Waynesboro HS to host Academic Readiness Summer Program
Flames could be seen on the roof around 2 p.m. June 2.
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in downtown Richmond