Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who has last seen June 2, 2022 around 5:00 p.m., but was just reported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

72-year-old Roger Wayne Sweet is a white male, who is 5′6″ and weighs 150 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say Sweet could possibly be driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado Pick-up with VA registration YJM-3322.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

