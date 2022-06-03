Broadway’s Hertzler signs with William & Mary baseball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway High School baseball standout Noah Hertzler has signed to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Hertzler, along with a few other BHS athletes, were honored during a signing day ceremony Thursday morning. The hard-throwing, right-handed pitcher is headed to William & Mary to compete for the Tribe.

“They reached out to me first and I went there for a visit and I got to know the coaching staff and I really loved them,” said Hertzler. “They just brought in Mike McRae, the new head coach, and he’s really great guy and a great coach and I think he is building something special there.”

McRae just finished his first season as William & Mary head coach in 2022.

Hertzler posted a 1.05 ERA this spring and says his fastball has been clocked as fast as 93 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.