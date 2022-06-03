Advertisement

Broadway’s Hertzler signs with William & Mary baseball

Broadway High School baseball standout Noah Hertzler has signed to play at the NCAA Division I...
Broadway High School baseball standout Noah Hertzler has signed to play at the NCAA Division I level.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway High School baseball standout Noah Hertzler has signed to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Hertzler, along with a few other BHS athletes, were honored during a signing day ceremony Thursday morning. The hard-throwing, right-handed pitcher is headed to William & Mary to compete for the Tribe.

“They reached out to me first and I went there for a visit and I got to know the coaching staff and I really loved them,” said Hertzler. “They just brought in Mike McRae, the new head coach, and he’s really great guy and a great coach and I think he is building something special there.”

McRae just finished his first season as William & Mary head coach in 2022.

Hertzler posted a 1.05 ERA this spring and says his fastball has been clocked as fast as 93 miles per hour.

