Cafe hosts fundraiser to support Ukrainian families settling in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, one local restaurant will host an event raising money for families settling in the Shenandoah Valley after fleeing Ukraine.

“Our staff was saying, isn’t there something we can do as we were watching the news, seeing what was happening in Ukraine and feeling saddened. We were like well we can do a fundraiser,” Katrina Didot said.

Didot owns a cafe called A Bowl of Good. The restaurant is partnering with local businesses to put on the event. There will be live music and traditional Ukrainian food. Part of the meal will be prepared by Sergey Zaychenko.

“It’s an Uzbekistan dish. It’s called Plov. We fry onions and then carrots, then meat. We boil it like a stew. Then we throw the rice in and just wait for the miracle,” Zaychenko said.

Zaychenko and his wife run a Russian kitchen food truck in Harrisonburg called Yolki Palki. This is the third fundraiser he has participated in to help Ukraine.

“Ukrainians, they are our brothers. There is no difference in the language. We are all the same,” Zaychenko said. “I’m an immigrant myself. We came from Russia. I was a kid when my parents brought me. I just know how it feels, they lost everything and came here.”

Each plate will be $20 and you can pick it up through a cash-only drive-through or you can pick them up inside the cafe.

“That will include your stuffed cabbage roll, stuffed with GlenDor beef and the Plov which is being made by the Russian kitchen, that’s the rice pilaf. Then this delicious Koreys’ka Morkv, which is a nice spicy carrot, and Ukrainian-made pastries,” Didot explained.

The event will be from 4-7 p.m.

“We are hoping people will spill out to the side of the building where we are going to have amazing music that is a nice blend of local people with the inspiration of a Ukrainian-Russian violinist who is helping curate the music of the evening,” Didot added.

The proceeds will be going to Harrisonburg Church World Service which helps families from Ukraine resettle in the Shenandoah Valley.

