Congressman Ben Cline speaks on trip to U.S. border, formula, gun violence

6th District Congressman Ben Cline (R) just got back from a trip at the southern border.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cline said he took his trip to Texas to see the U.S. border in person and to see current policies in action. He said he wants to see old policies back in place.

“We need to re-implement what’s called ‘Remain in Mexico,’ which is a policy where if people are applying for asylum, they wait in Mexico while their case is being heard,” Cline said.

Cline also spoke on the formula shortage, saying there were two bills he supported. One would allow families in the U.S. to purchase formula from other countries.

“If they confirm with the FDA that they have the same safety protections for kids in the development for their infant formula, then folks can go and purchase those stockpiles,” Cline said.

He also voted for a bill that would provide aid to families on WIC.

“40% of the formula is bought by WIC participants. You have families in need at most, at the most level of need, the highest level of need, who really need to get this formula for their kids and are barely able to afford it,” he said.

However, Cline voted against the bill on the House floor that would have allotted money to the FDA to manage the shortage.

“You’re just funding the bureaucracy to do very little to address the existing shortage and that’s why I voted against it because families need relief now, and that bill didn’t provide it,” Cline said.

Finally, Cline spoke to recent violence in the U.S. after tragic shootings in places like Uvalde, TX, and Buffalo, NY.

“I do support legislation to provide more resources to our law enforcement officers, make sure we have SROs in our schools,” he said.

As some state and national leaders are calling for various forms of gun control, Cline said he stands by the Second Amendment.

“What we cannot do is to take away constitutional rights from law-abiding Americans,” he said. “We have to make sure we can address the problem while still respecting the constitution.”

