Drop in humidity and temperatures for the weekend

THURSDAY: Showers start to taper off just before midnight as the cold front crosses. A nice drop in temperatures as humidity lowers behind the cold front. Dry overnight and partial clearing. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start the day and much more refreshing with temperatures rising into the 60s. A noticeable change with much lower humidity today behind the cold front. In fact, we won’t see the humidity return until mid-week next week. So into the weekend it will still remain warm but not humid. Much more comfortable. Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Much more comfortable into Friday evening. Clear skies and very pleasant with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Comfortable with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start with a few passing clouds and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Abundant sunshine throughout the day with the occasional passing cloud. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful day! Clear skies through the evening and overnight with just a few passing clouds. Turning pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for most of the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Another nice day. Some clouds for the evening and overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s and more clouds than sun. Keeping the clouds around for the day with a few peeks of sun and warm. Highs in the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm for the day. A mild evening with temperatures in the 70s and comfortable overnight with lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another mild start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A warm day with highs in the mid 80s as our next storm will bring a few storms for the day. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and comfortable overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

