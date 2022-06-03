Flashback: Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As the United Kingdom celebrates the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, we decided to take a look back at her official visits to Virginia.

Queen Elizabeth has set foot in the Commonwealth at least four times.

The first was in 1957, when she and Prince Phillip participated in the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Charlottesville welcomed the Queen in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration.

She visited Arlington National Cemetery during a visit to the nation’s capital in 1991.

And she returned to Richmond, Williamsburg and Jamestown in 2007, for events surrounding Jamestown’s 400th anniversary.

