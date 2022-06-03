Advertisement

Flashback: Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Virginia

Queen Elizabeth has made at least four official visits to Virginia since 1957.
Queen Elizabeth has made at least four official visits to Virginia since 1957.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As the United Kingdom celebrates the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II, we decided to take a look back at her official visits to Virginia.

Queen Elizabeth has set foot in the Commonwealth at least four times.

The first was in 1957, when she and Prince Phillip participated in the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Charlottesville welcomed the Queen in 1976, during the U.S. Bicentennial celebration.

She visited Arlington National Cemetery during a visit to the nation’s capital in 1991.

And she returned to Richmond, Williamsburg and Jamestown in 2007, for events surrounding Jamestown’s 400th anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed...
Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
In West Virginia, some Hardy County residents are calling for the impeachment of Sheriff Steven...
Some Hardy County residents calling for sheriff’s resignation
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business

Latest News

Air3 flies over downtown Harrisonburg.
Second phase of ARPA community engagement underway in Harrisonburg
A safety sign posted at a James River access point.
Push for river safety after Memorial Day tubing accident
Staunton PD providing new feedback text service
Staunton PD providing new feedback text service
Strite’s Donuts celebrates National Donut Day by giving away free donuts
Strite’s Donuts celebrates National Donut Day by giving away free donuts