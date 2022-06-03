Harrisonburg City Council decides former councilmember Richard Baugh will fill vacant seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, Harrisonburg City Councilman George Hirschmann announced his resignation after six years in the role. On Thursday, council decided on an interim member to join before a special election.

In a letter to the community, Hirschmann wrote that he is grateful to have had the opportunity to make the city a better place, citing his health as the reason for his resignation, effective immediately.

Harrisonburg City Council met for a special meeting Thursday night to discuss appointing an interim member of City Council, but before discussion, the four councilmembers wished Hirschmann well.

“All I wanna say is, we’re gonna miss George,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “Get well, my friend, and we will definitely see each other again.”

“I had the opportunity to sit right next to George for 3+ years. All of us know he loves our community and our city,” Vice-Mayor Sal Romero said. “The sense of humor George has will be missed as well.”

After discussion in closed session, City Council members are asking Richard Baugh to temporarily fill the seat.

Baugh was on the council from 2009 to 2020, also previously serving as the Friendly City’s mayor and vice-mayor. Baugh currently serves on the Harrisonburg Planning Commission.

Councilmember Chris Jones said with a dozen years previously serving on the council, Baugh has the institutional knowledge and is up on issues impacting Harrisonburg.

“Quite honestly, his dedication and ability to have time to serve is also what is very impressive, so with open arms, I would welcome Richard back and look forward to serving with him again,” Jones said.

“I’ve been really impressed with Richard’s depth of institutional knowledge and thorough analysis in working with him on Planning Commission, as well as his history on City Council,” Councilwoman Laura Dent said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to overlap with him.”

Now, Harrisonburg’s City Attorney will file documents with the Circuit Court of Rockingham County to call a special election to fill the vacancy. That election would happen at the same time as the general election in November.

