Harrisonburg PD investigating catalytic converter thefts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Catalytic converter thefts have continued to be problematic in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, 21 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

These thefts cause inconvenience, frustration, and financial hardships to victims. Still images from some recent theft investigations are being released to the community to assist with identifying offenders.

The first set of images show two male suspects that are responsible for several thefts in the 3100 block of South Main Street.

Catalytic converter theft (Harrisonburg Police Department)

Catalytic converter theft suspect (Harrisonburg Police Department)

The second set of images from a separate investigation show a suspect vehicle that was involved in several thefts in the 1000 block of South High Street.

A shot of the suspect's vehicle. (Harrisonburg Police Department)

A shot of the suspect vehicle. (Harrisonburg Police Department)

That vehicle is described as an older model Chevrolet S-10 Blazer SUV with possible West Virginia registration.

Anyone with information about these or any other catalytic converter thefts is encouraged to call Detective Wyant at 540-437-2648 or email him at jason.wyant@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to these incidents, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

