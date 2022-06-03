Advertisement

Harrisonburg PD investigating catalytic converter thefts

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Catalytic converter thefts have continued to be problematic in 2022. Since the beginning of the year, 21 catalytic converter thefts have been reported to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

These thefts cause inconvenience, frustration, and financial hardships to victims. Still images from some recent theft investigations are being released to the community to assist with identifying offenders.

The first set of images show two male suspects that are responsible for several thefts in the 3100 block of South Main Street.

Catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter theft(Harrisonburg Police Department)
Catalytic converter theft suspect
Catalytic converter theft suspect(Harrisonburg Police Department)

The second set of images from a separate investigation show a suspect vehicle that was involved in several thefts in the 1000 block of South High Street.

A shot of the suspect's vehicle.
A shot of the suspect's vehicle.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
A shot of the suspect vehicle.
A shot of the suspect vehicle.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

That vehicle is described as an older model Chevrolet S-10 Blazer SUV with possible West Virginia registration.

Anyone with information about these or any other catalytic converter thefts is encouraged to call Detective Wyant at 540-437-2648 or email him at jason.wyant@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to these incidents, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed...
Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

6th District Congressman Ben Cline (R) just got back from a trip at the southern border.
Congressman Ben Cline speaks on trip to U.S. border, formula, gun violence
National Donut Day
Strite’s Donuts celebrates National Donut Day by giving away free donuts
Now that most Valley students are out of school for break, summer meal programs are up and...
Summer meal programs made available to SAW area students
Verona
Air3 takes in the Verona views