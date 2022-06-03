Advertisement

Harrisonburg PD investigating tool thefts

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set male driving what appears to be a silver Ford Edge.
Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set male driving what appears to be a silver Ford Edge.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect that has stolen approximately $20,000 worth of tools.

In recent weeks, an unknown male has targeted unsecured equipment and tools, including welding leads, from multiple construction-type vehicles located in hotel parking lots. Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set male driving what appears to be a silver Ford Edge.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680 or email him at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed...
Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business

Latest News

The café is located in Harrisonburg.
Cafe hosts fundraiser to support Ukrainian families settling in the Shenandoah Valley
These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a...
Staunton PD providing new feedback text service
Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis. | Photo: WHSV
HCPS to offer free meals this summer
Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg
Rocking R Ace Hardware adjusts hours amid staff shortage