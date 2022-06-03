Harrisonburg PD investigating tool thefts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect that has stolen approximately $20,000 worth of tools.

In recent weeks, an unknown male has targeted unsecured equipment and tools, including welding leads, from multiple construction-type vehicles located in hotel parking lots. Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set male driving what appears to be a silver Ford Edge.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680 or email him at alan.dyer@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

