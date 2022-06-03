HCPS to offer free meals this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools will continue to serve meals at no charge to children 18 and under this summer at both school sites and via Mobile Café routes.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis as described below.

If your child will be joining summer programming, they will be served breakfast and lunch as part of their school day.

If your child is not attending summer programming, you may come to any school location during the times below to receive a meal.

Harrisonburg High School 1001 Garbers Church Road

M- TH Tuesday, June 21 – July 28, except July 4-5

Breakfast 7:45 – 8:00 Lunch 11:00 – 11:30

Skyline Middle/Smithland Elementary 470 Linda Lane

(Open meal site – enter through Skyline Middle)

M-F Tuesday, June 21 – July 15, except July 4-5

Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 Lunch 11:00 – 12:00

Bluestone Elementary 750 Garbers Church Rd.

M-F Tuesday, June 21 – July 15, except July 4-5

Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 Lunch 12:00 – 12:30

Keister Elementary 100 Maryland Avenue

M-F Tuesday, June 21 – July 15, except July 4-5

Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 Lunch 11:30 – 12:30

Spotswood Elementary 400 Mountain View Drive

M-F Tuesday, June 21 – July 15, except July 4-5

Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 Lunch 12:00 – 12:30

Stone Spring Elementary 1575 Peach Grove Avenue

M-F Tuesday, June 21 – July 15, except July 4-5

Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 Lunch 12:00 – 12:30

Waterman Elementary 451 Chicago Avenue

M-F Tuesday, June 21 – July 15, except July 4-5

Breakfast 9:00 – 9:15 Lunch 11:15 – 12:15

Daily Mobile Café routes will be back for the summer of 2022.

Lunch is available daily (M-F) at no cost to children up to the age of 18 from Tuesday, June 21 – Friday, July 29 (closed July 4-5).

Mobile Café Route (big bus)

Spotswood Mobile Home Park 1715 Country Club Ct. 11:00 – 11:20

Country Club Court Country Club Ct. 11:30 – 11:50

Liberty Square Founders Way 12:00 – 12:20

Harris Gardens 215 Vine St. 12:30 – 12:50

Northfield Court Northfield Ct. 1:00 – 1:20

NENA Community Center 505 Broad St. 1:30 – 1:45

Ridgeway Mennonite Church 546 Franklin St. 1:55 – 2:15

Dutch Mill/Holly Court 97 Dutch Mill Ct. 2:25 – 2:45

Mobile Café II Route (smaller truck)

Mosby Heights 2510 Mosby Ct. 11:00 – 11:20

Meriwether Hills 151 Colonial Drive 11:30 – 11:50

University Place 36 South Ave. 12:00 – 12:20

Deer Run 899 Port Republic Rd. 12:30 – 12:50

For more information regarding summer meals, contact Andrea Early, Executive Director of School Nutrition, at aearly@harrisonburg.k12.va.us or 540-437-3317.

