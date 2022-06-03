Advertisement

I-64, 81 crashes causing delays in Augusta County

I-64, 81 crashes causing delays in Augusta County
I-64, 81 crashes causing delays in Augusta County(Source: VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 97 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The west left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.

On I-81 at mile marker 225 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed...
Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Monday, May 23, 2022.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set male driving what appears to be a silver Ford Edge.
Harrisonburg PD investigating tool thefts
The café is located in Harrisonburg.
Cafe hosts fundraiser to support Ukrainian families settling in the Shenandoah Valley
These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a...
Staunton PD providing new feedback text service