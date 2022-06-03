I-64, 81 crashes causing delays in Augusta County
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-64 at mile marker 97 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
The west left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.
On I-81 at mile marker 225 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
The south right shoulder is closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.5 miles.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
