Local Tornado History

Verona
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Official National Weather Service records of tornadoes started in 1950 but we know the United States has had thousands of tornadoes before the start of official records. Through newspaper reports, we do have a few tornadoes locally that have happened before 1950.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

Verona: May 9, 2003
Fishersville-Waynesboro: April 26, 2022

Several videos from the April 2022 tornado

4-26-2022
Augusta Springs-Swoope: May 4, 1990

May 4, 1990

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

Only 3 in recorded history, since 1950
Only 3 in recorded history, since 1950(whsv)
Fairfield Tornado: May 6, 2022
Rt. 11, Fairfield

PAGE COUNTY

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

PENDLETON COUNTY

GRANT COUNTY

HARDY COUNTY

Hardy County is the only county in our viewing area with no tornado in recorded history (since 1950).

