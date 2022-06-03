Advertisement

Lord Fairfax Community College now officially Laurel Ridge

Laurel Ridge Community College new sign at Middletown Campus
Laurel Ridge Community College new sign at Middletown Campus(Laurel Ridge Community College)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Lord Fairfax Community College officially changed its name to Laurel Ridge Community College. Small ceremonies, including a new flag unveiling, were held at each of the college’s three locations at the Middletown and the Fauquier campuses and the Luray-Page County Center.

“This is a historic day – you don’t get to say that all the time in the life of a college,” Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said in a ceremony at LPCC. “This is an exciting day for us. We get to reintroduce ourselves to our community, to talk about what we do. What we do isn’t changing, we’re still doing and believe in that same mission.”

Dean of Students Amber Foltz, who has 18 years with the college, was one of the speakers at the Middletown Campus ceremony. She said she has watched as students thrived at the college before going on to four-year universities, the military, and industry.

“I have seen our alumni become CPAs with Fortune 500 companies, earn top-secret clearances, accept fellowships, become police detectives, teach and inspire children, run nonprofits, and even provide nursing care to my loved ones,” said Dean Foltz. “I have watched our students develop passion and talents, nurture leadership skills, role model the value of education to their children, siblings, peers, and sometimes even their parents, and succeed against incredible odds,” Foltz explained.

College Board Chair Michael Wenger said he shared Dr. Blosser’s enthusiasm as the college invites those in the community to “grow with us.”

“This past year, we have been building the foundation, not for an ending today, but for a beginning,” Wegner said. “That starts right away.”

Last July, the State Board for Community Colleges approved the name Laurel Ridge Community College, one year after instructing each of the 23 colleges in the Virginia Community College System to review the appropriateness of their names.

A task force consisting of stakeholders, such as students, staff, alumni, community members, and board members, spent several months consulting with communities on possible new names.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed...
Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/3/2022 through 6/5/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/3/2022 through 6/5/22
Morning Weather Forecast June 3rd
Morning Weather Forecast June 3rd
Broadway's Hertzler signs with William & Mary baseball
Broadway's Hertzler signs with William & Mary baseball
VHSL Spring Sports Region Tournament Highlights (June 2, 2022)
VHSL Spring Sports Region Tournament Highlights (June 2, 2022)