Lord Fairfax Community College now officially Laurel Ridge

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Lord Fairfax Community College officially changed its name to Laurel Ridge Community College. Small ceremonies, including a new flag unveiling, were held at each of the college’s three locations at the Middletown and the Fauquier campuses and the Luray-Page County Center.

“This is a historic day – you don’t get to say that all the time in the life of a college,” Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said in a ceremony at LPCC. “This is an exciting day for us. We get to reintroduce ourselves to our community, to talk about what we do. What we do isn’t changing, we’re still doing and believe in that same mission.”

Dean of Students Amber Foltz, who has 18 years with the college, was one of the speakers at the Middletown Campus ceremony. She said she has watched as students thrived at the college before going on to four-year universities, the military, and industry.

“I have seen our alumni become CPAs with Fortune 500 companies, earn top-secret clearances, accept fellowships, become police detectives, teach and inspire children, run nonprofits, and even provide nursing care to my loved ones,” said Dean Foltz. “I have watched our students develop passion and talents, nurture leadership skills, role model the value of education to their children, siblings, peers, and sometimes even their parents, and succeed against incredible odds,” Foltz explained.

College Board Chair Michael Wenger said he shared Dr. Blosser’s enthusiasm as the college invites those in the community to “grow with us.”

“This past year, we have been building the foundation, not for an ending today, but for a beginning,” Wegner said. “That starts right away.”

Last July, the State Board for Community Colleges approved the name Laurel Ridge Community College, one year after instructing each of the 23 colleges in the Virginia Community College System to review the appropriateness of their names.

A task force consisting of stakeholders, such as students, staff, alumni, community members, and board members, spent several months consulting with communities on possible new names.

