New “ALICE in Focus” data shows over half of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County children facing financial hardships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - United for ALICE is releasing new information throughout 2022 in its ALICE in Focus series, which highlights the financial struggles people in specific ALICE populations face, including children, people with disabilities, and military veterans.

The ALICE in Focus: Children report was released in April, and now United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is sharing that information with the community and leaders. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed.

“These are folks who are making above the federal poverty level, but below the cost of living in our local area,” Jo Benjamin, the Director of Community Impact with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said. “The threshold is set by locality, arrived at through household budget with basic things like housing, transportation, healthcare, and childcare if you have children.”

According to the ALICE in Focus: Children report, 47% of children in Virginia are living below the ALICE threshold, while 54% of children in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are living below the threshold.

Benjamin said this report is helpful in looking at different factors impacting ALICE households, like race, ethnicity, and whether a household rents or owns their house.

67% of Black children and 69% of Hispanic children in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are part of families living below the ALICE threshold, compared to 36% of white children. Nearly half of school-age children (5 to 17 years old) in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are below the ALICE threshold.

“This data really does highlight the need for more equity in the work that we do and making sure that families that may experience hardship at greater levels than others are the ones that we’re reaching through the services we provide in our local area,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin has presented this information to the Harrisonburg City Council and the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, with plans to also speak at school board meetings for both the city and county.

She said it is important for those making decisions for the local community to have this type of information.

“Both the city and the county received large amounts of money to allocate as they choose through the ARPA process. The American Rescue Plan Act money allowed large amounts of money to go out into our community and one of those allowable uses is to dedicate it to non-profits,” Benjamin said. “Part of getting the word out is making sure they have the information they need to make informed choices and keep ALICE in mind.”

The ALICE in Focus Research Series will release data on people with disabilities in July and military veterans in November. For more information on the ALICE in Focus series, click here.

