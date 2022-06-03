Rocking R Ace Hardware adjusts hours amid staff shortage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are low, the toll the pandemic has had on businesses finding new employees can still be felt.

Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg, which is part of the Rockingham Cooperative, has had to adjust store hours closing one hour earlier each day at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Although the time change is small, ACE Hardware Division Manager Bill Freeman says stress on the current 33 employees has increased as the busy summer season for outdoor projects is just getting started.

“It’s just hard to hire anyone because they’re not applying. And you know we feel that people that aren’t applying; before you had to have two incomes in a household and I think that COVID hitting a lot of people figured out a way to make income work,” Freeman said.

Freeman explained reasons like retirement and relocation are other causes for a staffing shortage, as the store is currently down five employees across different departments.

