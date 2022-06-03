Advertisement

Rocking R Ace Hardware adjusts hours amid staff shortage

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are low, the toll the pandemic has had on businesses finding new employees can still be felt.

Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg, which is part of the Rockingham Cooperative, has had to adjust store hours closing one hour earlier each day at 5 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Although the time change is small, ACE Hardware Division Manager Bill Freeman says stress on the current 33 employees has increased as the busy summer season for outdoor projects is just getting started.

“It’s just hard to hire anyone because they’re not applying. And you know we feel that people that aren’t applying; before you had to have two incomes in a household and I think that COVID hitting a lot of people figured out a way to make income work,” Freeman said.

Freeman explained reasons like retirement and relocation are other causes for a staffing shortage, as the store is currently down five employees across different departments.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
During a nearly hour-long discussion, the six board members weighed their options and discussed...
Shenandoah County school board votes against confederate school name survey
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway
Crews recover one of two bodies of missing women on James River
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The Burchetts, owners of Walnut Hills Campground in Staunton.
Camper couple turns passion for outdoors into business

Latest News

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-serve basis. | Photo: WHSV
HCPS to offer free meals this summer
Laurel Ridge Community College new sign at Middletown Campus
Lord Fairfax Community College now officially Laurel Ridge
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/3/2022 through 6/5/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/3/2022 through 6/5/22
Morning Weather Forecast June 3rd
Morning Weather Forecast June 3rd