Staunton PD providing new feedback text service

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Police Department will be using a new community engagement and feedback solution after an interaction with police officers and public safety dispatchers.

This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents.

These text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the 911 Center.

It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments and feedback. This new product, called PowerEngage, will give access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insight into areas where we can improve the service we provide to the community, and help boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.

With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or even an officer’s report. Residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond or let the department know in advance by calling 540-332-3842 and your number will not receive a survey.

As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department. It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.

