Strite’s Donuts celebrates National Donut Day by giving away free donuts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In honor of National Donut Day, Strite’s Donuts in Harrisonburg gave away free donuts with every purchase.

“A lot goes into making a donut,” said Carl Strite, co-owner of the donut food truck located on East Market Street. “It takes a lot of time. It’s an hour and a half from the time we first mix the dough until we get ready to have a donut go out the window.”

Co-owned with his wife Miriam, the Strite family has been serving donuts to the community for almost two decades.

“17 years ago, we did our first festival and we did three festivals that year and from that point on it was like can you come here, can you come there, and we just went with it,” said Carl.

Strite’s Donuts offers as many as 50 flavors, but they rotate the flavors in and out to the public. Strite’s offers five flavors full time, which include glazed, cinnamon sugar, blueberry, chocolate dipped and powdered sugar.

When asked what it is about making donuts he loved most, Carl said it was serving the community. “I love this community. Love all the customers. I really appreciate their loyalty to following Strite’s donuts. I really like the following we have.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.