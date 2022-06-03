Summer meal programs made available to SAW area students

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Now that most Valley students are out of school for break, summer meal programs are up and running.

Those meals can ease the burden of finding well-rounded nutritious meals for families, and they’re free to children 18 and under.

Amanda Warren, School Nutrition Director with Staunton City Schools, said their summer meal program is a time for them to partner with the community to support local families and to make food fun.

“Our programs I think bridge many gaps. We provide fun enrichment. We do lots of programming around farm-to-school. We make sure local foods are provided in all of our meals and that our meals are nutritious as well as fun and kid friendly,” Warren said.

She said when school is in session, many kids are eating breakfast and lunch at school, so families don’t usually provide those. Programs like the one in Staunton can offer more options for food.

We love to make these meals available to the children in our community to help parents stretch budgets and to support our community organizations that are also housing children over the summer,” she said.

Universally free school food measures will expire at the end of June, but that doesn’t impact their summer food program or regular meals for Staunton.

“We’re a community eligibility provision school district, so 100% of our kids will continue to eat universally free, so we’re thrilled to still be able to offer that to our families,” Warren said.

Waynesboro’s summer food program begins June 6. To learn more about their program, click here. To learn more about summer food options near you, text “Food” to 304-304.

You can also use this food finder tool to see where Summer Food Service Programs are.

