Verona Tornado: 5-9-2003

Archive footage from 2003. Tornado in Augusta County
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

NWS SURVEY

A tornadic thunderstorm pushed southeast across Augusta and Albemarle counties during the afternoon of the 9th. The storm left two tornadoes, large hail, and wind damage in its wake.

In Augusta County, a tornado touched down in the community of Verona where it downed a 195-foot radio tower onto Mid Valley Lane. Trees were also downed onto a nearby railroad track. The tornado lifted up and down as it pushed southeast toward Hermitage, leaving a discontinuous 50 to 100 yard wide damage path. The F0 twister damaged three barns at the intersection of routes 254 and 608 just northeast of Hermitage.

Finally, after 5 miles the tornado lifted for the last time right after downing trees in the community of Hermitage. This same storm produced high winds which downed trees in New Hope and near Mt. Solon. Small hail was also reported near Mt. Solon.

In Albemarle County, a funnel cloud was spotted 3 miles northwest of South Garden along Route 29. This funnel touched down in the community of Keene where it felled trees onto roads, homes, power lines, and railroad tracks. The F0 tornado lifted up and down as it tracked across 5 miles of Albemarle County between Keene and Scottsville. The discontinuous damage path was 50 to 100 yards wide. About 40 large trees were downed onto Route 6 just northeast of Scottsville before the tornado crossed into Fluvanna County. In addition, the storm dropped large hail along the path of the tornado. Golf Ball sized hail pounded cars at the intersection of routes 6 and 20 in Scottsville. Marble sized hail was reported in Keene.

This storm also produced a downburst of high winds over a large area of southwest Albemarle County south of the tornado’s path. Trees were downed inside a 3 to 5 mile wide swath stretching from Covesville to just south of Scottsville. Downed trees were reported on the following highways: 6, 29, 626, 627, and 715. A tree was also downed onto a home in the Esmont area. Marble sized hail was reported in Covesville. In Nelson County, this same downburst knocked over trees just north of Faber along Route 6.

