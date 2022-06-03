Advertisement

Virginia DMV rolls out customer feedback survey

Virginia DMV
Virginia DMV(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In efforts to be efficient and responsive, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new initiative.

QR codes are posted in each DMV location. Customers are invited to scan it with the camera app on their smartphones.

“It’ll bring you to a web page with a short survey. We want customers to know we’re listening and that we’re committed to tailoring the service to their expectations,” DMV Spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said.

People can also rate their experience by giving one to five stars on credit and debit card readers at checkout.

“We wanted to be able to collect feedback as customers are leaving during that real time thought process. Part of our mission’s purpose is to provide superior service. We want to be committed to that and let customers know they can provide feedback and we can act on it,” Cowardin said.

