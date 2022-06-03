Virginia DMV urges residents to plan ahead for Real IDs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia DMV is urging residents to plan ahead as the deadline approaches to use a Real ID in order to fly.

DMV said Real IDs are federally accepted forms of identification, and starting next year, Virginians will need one if they use their license to board a plane starting in May of next year.

If your license is expiring soon, or you need to make the switch - the DMV is urging you to stop by soon or make an appointment.

