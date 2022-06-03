Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is currently looking for Charleigh Pauluszak, a 17-year-old female of Waynesboro.

Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Monday, May 23, 2022.

She also went missing November 2021 and was located safely February 2022.

If you see Charleigh or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or the Crimestoppers hotline at 800-322-2017 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.