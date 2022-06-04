Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64, 81 crashes causing delays in Augusta County
Congestion, crashes causing delays in Augusta County
Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg
Rocking R Ace Hardware adjusts hours amid staff shortage
In West Virginia, some Hardy County residents are calling for the impeachment of Sheriff Steven...
Some Hardy County residents calling for sheriff’s resignation
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

Latest News

Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee concert
Ana Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher visiting from Dilley, Texas, wears an earring in the...
Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this’
Gerber announced its original Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook died at the age of 95.
Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95