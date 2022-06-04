Beautiful weather continues

SATURDAY: A nice and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s with some clouds. Partly cloudy throughout the evening and overnight. Very pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Starting out with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Adding more clouds in the afternoon. Very warm but not humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A warm and beautiful evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Starting out with partly cloudy skies but clearing throughout the night. Pleasant once again with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few passing clouds later in the day, otherwise mainly sunny. Very warm but still not humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A beautiful evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. A few clouds early on in the evening with more clouds arriving for the late evening and overnight. Turning pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day with temperatures in the 60s. Turning completely cloudy through the morning. Generally cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine throughout the day and a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Breezy for the afternoon. Very warm with comfortable humidity still. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Adding humidity through the evening and overnight as it will be cloudy with a few spotty showers. Slightly humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few showers for the morning hours. Some peeks of sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon which will fire up scattered showers and storms across the area in the afternoon. Very warm and also humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms in the area for the overnight hours with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and very warm. Humidity drops some. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Turning mostly clear overnight and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Some clouds throughout the day and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. More clouds arriving for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

