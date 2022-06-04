Advertisement

Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in Fishersville provided a little bit of relief to drivers at the gas pump on Saturday.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fishersville, Va. (WHSV) - The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA. One church in Fishersville provided a little bit of relief to drivers at the gas pump on Saturday.

Crossroads Baptist Church gave away $10 of free gas to 300 people who stopped at a local shell station to fill up their tanks.

“We were talking in one of our staff meetings about ways we could bless our community. Our team came up with this idea and we just rolled with it, a couple of churches have done it in other areas but nobody has done it around us so we wanted to be a blessing to our community,” said Pastor Heath Spivey, of Crossroads Baptist.

With gas prices remaining high community members were grateful for the church’s generosity.

“The gas station was kind enough to let us come out and set up with our team and all of our people. It’s just a way to shine the love of Christ and let people know that we understand it’s a hard time and a difficult time but we just wanted to let them know that we love them,” said Spivey.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-64, 81 crashes causing delays in Augusta County
Congestion, crashes causing delays in Augusta County
Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg
Rocking R Ace Hardware adjusts hours amid staff shortage
Photo of Patricia Smith, submitted by Bruce Bellamy
Valley family sets up GoFundMe after fatal crash Monday
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
In West Virginia, some Hardy County residents are calling for the impeachment of Sheriff Steven...
Some Hardy County residents calling for sheriff’s resignation

Latest News

In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come...
Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood
On Saturday, the Harrisonburg Democratic party held a caucus for city council elections coming...
Fleming, Robinson win Democratic nominations for Harrisonburg City Council
Ben's Evening Forecast 6/4/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 6/4/2022
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas shooting released