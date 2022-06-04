Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway

Fishersville, Va. (WHSV) - The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA. One church in Fishersville provided a little bit of relief to drivers at the gas pump on Saturday.

Crossroads Baptist Church gave away $10 of free gas to 300 people who stopped at a local shell station to fill up their tanks.

“We were talking in one of our staff meetings about ways we could bless our community. Our team came up with this idea and we just rolled with it, a couple of churches have done it in other areas but nobody has done it around us so we wanted to be a blessing to our community,” said Pastor Heath Spivey, of Crossroads Baptist.

With gas prices remaining high community members were grateful for the church’s generosity.

“The gas station was kind enough to let us come out and set up with our team and all of our people. It’s just a way to shine the love of Christ and let people know that we understand it’s a hard time and a difficult time but we just wanted to let them know that we love them,” said Spivey.

