Police respond to ‘deadly’ shooting incident in Nicholas Co.; 1 officer and suspect killed

Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has involved two deputies.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police have confirmed there is a shooting incident Friday night in Nicholas County involving law enforcement officers, with a state senator describing it as “deadly.”

Just before 11 p.m., state police confirmed that one law enforcement officer died who was taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.

Another officer was shot and taken to a hospital in Summersville; their condition is unknown.

Earlier in the evening, the Wilderness Fire Department reported that two Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies had been shot. Around that time, West Virginia State Police described it as a “a very active scene.” The Wilderness Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that the incident happened on Holcomb Drive in the Birch River area.

State Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, posted the following:

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department posted:

Earlier in the evening, the Wilderness Fire Department posted, “Reported officers have been involved also -- unknown condition at this time.”

We’re working to get more details and have crews at the scenes, including CAMC General in Charleston where there’s a heavy police presence late Friday night.

Law enforcement officers gather outside CAMC General in Charleston after a "deadly" shooting in...
Law enforcement officers gather outside CAMC General in Charleston after a "deadly" shooting in Nicholas County involving law enforcement officers.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)

