Second phase of ARPA community engagement underway in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City is moving onto Phase 2 of figuring out how to spend more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal dollars.

In Phase 1, the city had an online survey, held several community conversations, and, by request, spoke to organizations. Ultimately, over 2,000 people’s ideas and concerns contributed to Phase 1 feedback.

“We realized we needed to prioritize all of these needs that were brought to our attention and be able to categorize that,” Michael Parks, the city’s Director of Communications, said.

For Phase 2, city leaders have identified eight categories and are asking the community to rank those needs based on what they think the city should address immediately.

• Increasing safe, accessible, and sustainable housing: This includes needs like ensuring more rental housing, more affordable housing for purchase, energy efficiency incentives, and sheltering the homeless.

• Expanding and enhancing public spaces: This includes needs like expanding and enhancing arts and cultural spaces, public parks, greenways, community recreation centers and pools, and centralizing community information.

• Upgrading neighborhood livability and sustainability: This includes needs like upgrading and expanding sidewalks, improving roads and bike lanes, managing flooding, increasing Wifi access, and beautifying neighborhoods

• Improving community mental and physical health: This includes needs like substance abuse help, mental health treatment, health clinics, food access, and support for seniors and those with disabilities.

• Strengthening support for K-12 students: This includes needs like school buildings, student mental health, tutoring, and summer and before/after school programs.

• Supporting our workers and working families: This includes needs like competitive and living wages, job training, affordable and quality childcare, and incentivizing businesses

• Building capacity of City government and its services: This includes needs like fully staffing safety personnel and departments, water and sewer improvements, sustainability of city property, and offering services in multiple languages.

• Improving how we get around: This includes needs like public transportation, bike lanes, creating a network of usable sidewalks, and electrical vehicle charging stations

After you choose your top two priorities, you will be able to choose specific projects or focus areas.

“Not all of these things are things were going to be able to address,” Parks said. “A lot of the things we’ve heard are things the city does not have jurisdiction to work on, so these may be things that we want to work with our non-profit partners in the community or other organizations to bring some of these issues to bear.”

In addition to an online survey, the city also plans to meet people who live and work in Harrisonburg where they already are. It will also host pop-up engagement opportunities around the Friendly City.

On Saturday, June 4, teams will be at the following locations:

• Smithland Athletic Complex for youth soccer and at the Smithland Dog Park

• The Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Harrisonburg Democratic Party Headquarters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional pop-up events will be announced on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information or to take the online survey, click here.

