VHSL State Track & Field Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS (June 3):

VHSL State Track & Field Meet - Day 1 (June 3, 2022)

Local VHSL State Champions

Class 3

Boys Shot Put - Dillon Taylor (Spotswood)

Class 2

Boys Shot Put - Christopher Wylie (East Rockingham)

Girls 4x800m Relay - Strasburg

Girls Pole Vault - Leah Wood (Stuarts Draft)

Class 1

Girls Pole Vault - Summer Wallace (Riverheads)

