VHSL State Track & Field Highlights
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the VHSL State Track & Field meets.
HIGHLIGHTS (June 3):
For full results from the VHSL State Track & Field meets, click here.
Local VHSL State Champions
Class 3
Boys Shot Put - Dillon Taylor (Spotswood)
Class 2
Boys Shot Put - Christopher Wylie (East Rockingham)
Girls 4x800m Relay - Strasburg
Girls Pole Vault - Leah Wood (Stuarts Draft)
Class 1
Girls Pole Vault - Summer Wallace (Riverheads)
