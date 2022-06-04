Advertisement

VHSL State Track & Field Highlights

Highlights and results from the VHSL State Track & Field meets.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the VHSL State Track & Field meets.

HIGHLIGHTS (June 3):

VHSL State Track & Field Meet - Day 1 (June 3, 2022)

For full results from the VHSL State Track & Field meets, click here.

Local VHSL State Champions

Class 3

Boys Shot Put - Dillon Taylor (Spotswood)

Class 2

Boys Shot Put - Christopher Wylie (East Rockingham)

Girls 4x800m Relay - Strasburg

Girls Pole Vault - Leah Wood (Stuarts Draft)

Class 1

Girls Pole Vault - Summer Wallace (Riverheads)

