Waynesboro looking to revitalize historic Port Republic neighborhood

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro city and community leaders conducted a workshop from Thursday to Saturday to come up with ways to revitalize the city’s historic Port Republic neighborhood.

The historic African American neighborhood is the oldest intact in Waynesboro. It coalesced as a community in 1870 when formerly enslaved African Americans moved into the area.

Throughout the three-day workshop, residents and community organizations worked with the city to come up with ideas to address the concerns of residents, improve the neighborhood, and preserve its history.

“Improving historical signage, historical markers, providing museum exhibits, that type of thing. And then also improving sidewalks, public space, and green space, as well as dealing with property maintenance. I think property maintenance has been a big theme, especially with absentee landlords,” said Luke Juday, Waynesboro’s director of community development.

Juday said absentee landlords, property upkeep, public infrastructure, and a lack of connection in the neighborhood were the biggest concerns of residents.

The discussions from the workshop will be used to create a community action plan that the city hopes to begin implementing in the coming months.

“I’m excited for it to be a place that people can live in that feels three-dimensional, that feels like a place that has a richness to it that they maybe don’t get in an ordinary housing track. I think that’s a great thing for the city to have,” said Juday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.