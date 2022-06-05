Kings Dominion hosts ‘X-plorer’s Campout’ for guests to have a sleepover with the coasters June 11

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion hosts a unique camping experience by letting guests sleep amongst its rides from Saturday, June 11, into Sunday, June 12.

Reserve a spot and come with tents in tow to the Jungle X-Pedition to camp out around the temples.

The reservation includes:

One tent site for up to 4 people (tent not included)

Admission to the park Saturday and Sunday

Single Meal Deal

Complimentary breakfast on Sunday, June 12

Late Ride Time on Intimidator 305 and Arachnida

Early Ride Time on Tumbili and Reptilia

All ticket proceeds will go towards A Kid Again, a foundation that helps children with life-threatening conditions and their families by providing cost-free, carefree days for the entire family.

A campsite for up to four people costs $285 and includes admission to the park Saturday and Sunday. Check-in begins on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eiffel Tower.

