Advertisement

The 29th Division Museum honors D-Day anniversary

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The 29th Division Museum in Verona, also known as the Stonewall Brigade Museum, honored the 78th anniversary of D-Day this weekend.

Antique vehicles and reenactors were set up outside of the museum to take visitors on a journey back in time.

The 116th infantry division, which is what the museum honors, was one of the “spearhead units” on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

It’s the museum’s mission to keep the stories of World War II alive for the younger generations to learn about.

“The youngest World War II veterans are in their 90s now. They’re not going to be around much longer and you know their stories need to be told. The history of this country and the sacrifices people made to keep this country where it is, those stories need to be told,” Mike Gilkerson, volunteer at the 29th Division Museum said.

D-Day was a product of World War II, but the museum offered artifacts and reenactors from the Civil War, World War II, and the Vietnam War for visitors to understand different time periods in honor of the anniversary.

“The fact that tomorrow is the 78th-anniversary of D-Day,” Gilkerson said. “This stuff needs to be remembered.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and exhibits range in time periods from the Civil War to more modern-day wars.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The average gas price in Virginia is $4.58 per gallon according to AAA one church in...
Fishersville Church holds gas giveaway
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Charleigh has been reported missing and was last seen Monday, May 23, 2022.
Waynesboro PD in search of missing juvenile
Rocking R Ace Hardware in Harrisonburg
Rocking R Ace Hardware adjusts hours amid staff shortage

Latest News

Unveiling ceremony Sunday for historic marker at Silver Lake
Silver Lake Historic Marker
The Silver Lake historic district got its very own mile marker Sunday to honor the piece of...
Highway marker dedication and unveiling Sunday at Silver Lake
James Madison's Kate Gordon gestures to her dugout as she runs toward home plate to score...
Women in Sports: Kate Gordon Short
Women in Sports: Kate Gordon Short