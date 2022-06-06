Advertisement

Cancelations and high prices: What does this summer travel season look like?

Over 4,000 flights have been canceled across the country since Friday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in flight crews, and a handful of weather related cancelations, but the problem has not yet affected the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it’s a road trip, a flight, or a cruise, summer travel has already seen some of the highest demand and prices in years.

“We have about three years’ worth of demand trying to fit into one year’s worth of flights and cruises and tours,” Owner and Manager of Turner Travel Charles Turner said.

The pandemic backlog and new bookings have kept staff at Turner Travel in Harrisonburg busy with a year like no other.

“I’m seeing higher airfares for travel in the U-S than I have ever seen, I’m routinely quoting 7 to 900 dollars for a simple round-trip in the U.S. that we probably would have been able to get for 3 to 400 in 2019,” Turner explained.

Shenandoah Valley Airport is also seeing this spike in demand, comparing April of 2021 to this year, a 20% jump in passenger traffic.

“People who were at home during the pandemic and have maybe been a little bit hesitant to travel before are certainly looking to travel this summer whether for vacation or see family and friends,” SHD Director of Marketing and Communications Heather Ream said.

This comes as the active search for a new air carrier is ongoing, as the discontinuation of SkyWest Airlines service at the airport comes in the fall.

“We do still have SkyWest service here with United and we expect them to be in place throughout the summer,” Ream said.

And for challenges at Turner Travel, it’s more focused on international COVID-19 restrictions.

“Some countries require the passenger to fill out a permit within three days of departure attesting to their health,” Turner explained.

Both agencies agree and say if you do plan to take a trip, keep an eye on price tags and cancelation statuses this summer season.

