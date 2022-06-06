Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Inflation and supply chain shortages are creating challenges for many of us, but one nonprofit is overcoming those obstacles to continue feeding the need.

Throughout the pandemic, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has helped more families across the Valley facing food insecurity. And now, as inflation has hit a 40-year high, the organization is seeing even more people struggling to find their next meal.

“Food costs rising, fuel cost rising and all of the things that are affecting all of us, but it hurts them in a different way. It makes them have to choose what to pay for,” Robin Swecker, Partner Engagement Manager for BRAFB said.

According to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 1 in 12 people in the region is experiencing hunger. In the Valley, the nonprofit is serving around 27,000 people each month.

“Some of the larger agencies tell me that their numbers are going up just a little bit, and I think that’s going to continue going forward because things are not changing very quickly,” Swecker said.

As the food bank works to make sure no one goes hungry, the organization is also facing challenges with keeping its own shelves stocked with typical items.

“Sometimes we can’t get what we’d like to get. We try to keep things in stock that are important to our families to make it. So, when that happens we have to move to another product.” Swecker explained.

Despite the struggles, the BRAFB said it is not giving up on its mission.

“Everyone deserves enough to eat, and we are here to help you, no judgment,” Swecker said.

The BRAFB has several food programs continuing throughout the summer. If you would like to find out where you can pick up some meals, or if you’re interested in volunteering, you can go to brafb.org.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.