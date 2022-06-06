Advertisement

Glo Fiber to start internet expansion in Rockingham County this summer

Starting in August, Glo Fiber will begin phase one of its construction and expansion in Rockingham County.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Starting in August, Glo Fiber will begin phase one of its construction and expansion in Rockingham County.

Elkton, Bridgewater, Dayton, Grottoes, Timberville, and Broadway are all included in the expansion.

”We’re as a town definitely looking forward to the partnership and at least offering an alternative to the services for our town residents as well,” Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden said.

Glo Fiber will offer higher internet speeds for people especially those in rural areas.

”Just with having those extra options it’ll help and create more access for the residents and just providing additional options for them,” Gooden said.

Dayton Town Manager Angela Lawrence said this will allow residents who are on the outskirts of the town to access better internet options.

As many people still work from home or attend virtual classes, Gooden hopes the internet expansion will help those struggling for internet access and make everyone’s lives easier.

“Before it was either you use the one service provider that’s there already or you don’t have service,” Gooden said. “So now at least with having a second one in the area, it should help.”

